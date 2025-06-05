School non-teaching staff take out rally near Kolkata demanding reinstatement

Kolkata, Jun 5 (PTI) A section of non-teaching staff, whose appointments were earlier annulled by a Supreme Court order, on Thursday marched to Bikash Bhavan – the headquarters of the West Bengal education department in Salt Lake – demanding reinstatement of their services.

Carrying placards and raising slogans, the protesters – a group of sacked Group C and Group D non-teaching staff – started their march from Karunamoyee More to Bikash Bhavan. Among other demands, they also sought a clear distinction between eligible and ineligible appointees.

The agitators also claimed they are yet to receive the temporary monthly allowance previously announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Heavy police deployment was observed around Bikash Bhavan to prevent any untoward incident.

The Supreme Court had on April 3 invalidated 25,753 teaching and non-teaching appointments in West Bengal made through the 2016 School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment, citing widespread irregularities.

"We have passed the SSC examination, and have all the required documents; yet we are labelled ineligible. Why are we being punished while those involved in corruption still roam free?" one of the protesters said.

“We want transparency and fairness. Don’t club us with the corrupt,” said another agitator.

The protesters said they also plan to send a team of representatives to the education department and submit a memorandum of their demands.

“We have no option left. Our families are starving,” said another member of the protesting group. PTI BSM SMY RBT