School of Open Leaning to provide fee-waiver to meritorious students: Director Payal Mago

New Delhi: The School of Open Learning will provide a 100 per cent fee-waiver to students securing 8.5 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) in the 2024-2025 academic session, its director Payal Mago said on Monday.

She made the announcement while addressing the 62nd Foundation Day Ceremony of the School of Open Leaning here.

She also announced a call centre will be started by the SOL to address students' queries.

A skill centre will also be made operational for upskilling students to make them job-ready, she added.

The event was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh and other dignitaries.