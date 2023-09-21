School of peace and happiness to be set up in Bodo areas in Assam

Bongaigaon (Assam), Sep 21 (PTI) A school of peace and happiness will be established in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam with an objective to promote community happiness, BTR chief Pramod Boro said on Thursday.

Addressing an event on the occasion of the International Day of Peace, Boro also said that the young generation must embrace humanity to make peace a reality.

He said the civilisational values of a syncretic culture are not in accordance with the spirit of conflict and hence there is a need for peaceful existence of all communities together in the region, state, and nation for overall progress, prosperity and happiness.

Boro said a school of peace and happiness will be established in BTR as part of the Bodoland Knowledge Declaration 2023 which was adopted in the first Bodoland International Knowledge Festival held in Kokrajhar in March 2023, according to a press release.

The event was held as part of the Bodoland Happiness Mission which was launched five months ago.

Boro mentioned that the signing of the historic BTR peace accord in 2020 has paved the way for permanent peace in the region after a prolonged period of strife and unrest.

While remembering the people who died in the recent communal disturbance in Manipur, Boro talked about the importance of peace and stability in the Northeast for the growth of the nation.

He said the spirit of peace and amity should emanate from individuals so that it can ensure societal harmony.

The BTR chief stressed the importance of the introduction and inclusion of a curriculum related to peace studies to enable students to understand the importance of a peaceful society from their childhood.

The BTR, an autonomous elected body for the Bodo tribal dominated areas in Assam, was created under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. PTI ACB SMN