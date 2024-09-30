Thane, Sep 30 (PTI) A peon of a school in Ulhasnagar in Thane was booked on Monday for allegedly passing lewd comments at four girls, a police official said.
The case was registered after the girls told their parents and some MNS activists who came to know about the issue barged into the school, the Hill Line police station official said.
"The MNS activists also roughed up the peon. Further probe into the case is underway," he added.
A video of the peon apologising to MNS workers for the incident, which allegedly took place at a school event, went viral on social media. PTI COR BNM
School peon booked in Ulhasnagar for passing lewd comments at girls
