School peon held for molesting 5-year-old girl; its CEO on the run

Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) Police have arrested a peon of a Mumbai-based school for allegedly molesting a five-year-old girl in the educational facility, an official said on Saturday.

The accused was arrested on Friday, while the CEO of the Malad-based school, where the incident occurred, went absconding.

The incident took place a few days back on the school premises. After the child narrated it to her mother, she approached the school authorities seeking action against the peon, the police official said.

However, when the school authorities failed to act, the victim's mother approached the police and lodged a complaint against the peon and the school CEO, based on which an offence was registered against them under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI ZA NP