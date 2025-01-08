School peon tries to sexually assault Class V student in MP; held

Rajgarh (MP), Jan 8 (PTI) A peon of a private school in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district allegedly tried to sexually assault a Class V girl student, following which the police arrested the accused, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Machalpur town on Monday, an official said.

"In her complaint, the victim said the 31-year-old peon came to her and told her that the school principal called her on the third floor. When she went there, the peon tried to take her to a room and sexually assault her. However, she somehow managed to escape from his clutches," he said.

Based on the victim's complaint, the accused was booked under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested.

The school principal said the accused had been working with the institution for a long time and such a complaint against him was never received in the past.

As soon as the girl complained to the school, the management immediately expelled the peon and terminated his services, she said.

As per the demand of the girl's family, the CCTV footage of the incident has been handed over to them, she added. PTI COR ADU NP