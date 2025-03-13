School principal accused of misappropriating mid-day meal scheme food grains denied pre-arrest bail

Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) A Mumbai court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of a former school principal booked in a cheating case related to the mid-day meal scheme stating the "offence was serious" and "its gravity cannot be underestimated".

There are specific allegations that the accused has misappropriated food grains supplied to the school for distribution to the children, the court said while denying anticipatory bail to Radha Mohan, former principal of Swami Vivekanand High School and Junior College in Chembur.

The Chunabhatti police has registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 409 ( criminal breach of trust).

Additional sessions judge A S Salgar rejected her anticipatory bail plea on Wednesday.

In the reasoned order, which was made available on Thursday, the court said the mid-day meal scheme is an initiative of the government to improve children's nutritional level and support their education.

"In the present case, the government had supplied food grains to the school, but the accused has not distributed the mid-day meal to the children and misappropriated the same," the court said in its order.

In her plea, Mohan claimed the FIR was lodged on the basis of incorrect facts.

Her advocate B Ranjan told court there was delay in lodging the report. He argued that the grains were discarded following due procedure after they got spoilt because of waterlogging on the school campus.

Appearing for the police, additional public prosecutor Sachin Patil opposed Mohan's plea saying she did not distribute the food grains to the students of the school and also misled the government.

As per the FIR, the accused has misappropriated food grains worth Rs 4,90,688 and her custodial interrogation was required, Patil told court.

After hearing both sides, the court said, "The offence is serious in nature. Its gravity cannot be underestimated. In my view, for making deep investigation custodial interrogation of accused is necessary. Therefore, she is not entitled for grant of anticipatory bail."