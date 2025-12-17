School principal suspended for misconduct and dereliction of duty in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Dec 17 (PTI) The district basic siksha adhikari (BSA) has suspended the acting principal of a government primary school on charges of abusing parents and colleagues and showing negligence and apathy in the discharge of official duties.

BSA Manish Singh said the action was taken against Riya Devi, the acting principal of the Primary School (Gangauli) Kevra in the Bansdih education block on Tuesday.

He said village head Suresh Prajapati had submitted a written complaint on November 13, alleging that Riya Devi used abusive language against parents and co-workers and failed to perform her responsibilities diligently.

Following the complaint, an inquiry was conducted by Block Education Officer Anoop Tripathi.

During the probe, widespread resentment among parents against the in-charge headmistress was found, and a purported video clip surfaced in which she was allegedly seen using objectionable language towards a cook employed at the school, officials said. PTI COR ABN MNK MNK