School recruitment scams: CBI grills former Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee's aide

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday started questioning a close associate of arrested former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with their ongoing probe into the alleged irregularities in teachers' recruitment scams, an official said.

Chatterjee's close aide Santu Ganguly, who was allegedly working as an "agent" to recruit people, was summoned by the agency to provide insights into the scams, he added.

"He was summoned to appear before our officers in connection with the teachers' recruitment scams," the officer told PTI.

Ganguly had also come under the scrutiny of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with their parallel investigation into the scams.

Prior to this, the ED had interrogated Ganguly and conducted search operations at his residence.