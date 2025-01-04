School safety campaign held in Palghar in collaboration with NDRF

Palghar, Jan 4 (PTI) A comprehensive school safety campaign was conducted in Palghar by the district's disaster management authority and the National Disaster Response Force, an official said on Saturday.

More than 3500 students of six 'ashram shalas' (residential schools for tribal students) in Talasari, Dahanu, Mokhada, Wada and Jawhar were trained in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), flood and earthquake survival techniques, fire response etc, he said.

The training campaign, which took place in the last week of December, was helmed by Palghar District Disaster Management Authority chief Vivekanand Kadam and NDRF team commander Brijesh Kumar, the official added. PTI COR BNM