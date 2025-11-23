School student arrested for killing youth in Jharkhand's Sahibganj

Sahibganj, Nov 23 (PTI) Police on Sunday arrested a minor school student for murdering a youth at a wedding function in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district a few days back, officials said.

Jirawadi Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Shashi Singh told PTI that during the investigation into the murder of a 25-year-old youth Gulshan Sikhiyan at Bada Panchgarh, which took place on Thursday night, they nabbed Pawan Kumar Paswan on the basis of intelligence inputs.

"During interrogation, Paswan admitted that he had given the country-made pistol to a minor (a tenth grader in a government-owned school) who, in turn, had shot at the victim. The police then nabbed the minor accused from his house and recovered the pistol used in the crime from a well near his house," the official said.

The minor, during interrogation, claimed that he had shot dead Gulshan Sikhiyan as revenge for insulting his father during a fight a few days back.

On Thursday night, Gulshan Sikhiyan was shot while he was coming out of a wedding reception at Bada Panchgarh. He was rushed to Sahibganj Sadar Hospital and was declared dead. The deceased's wife, Pramila Devi, had on Friday claimed that her husband had no enmity with anyone and was shot dead by unidentified persons.

"We have sent the minor to remand home while the other accused has been sent to judicial custody," the police officer said. PTI ANB RG