School student bitten inside classroom by stray dog in Kerala's Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala), Nov 6 (PTI) A sixth standard student was bitten by a stray dog inside her classroom in a school at Mannarkkad in this north Kerala district on Monday.

The girl's father told a TV channel that he had dropped his daughter off at school in the morning.

Subsequently, when her first class of the day began, the stray dog ran into the room and bit her.

The incident occurred around 10.30 am, he said.

For the last two weeks, there has been a stray dog nuisance in the area and in the past two days, rumours of a rabid dog had created a panic there, he claimed.

"That is why I dropped her off by car. My house is nearby and my daughter usually walks to school. Thanks to the intervention of the teacher, serious injuries were avoided," he said.

While he claimed that the dog had bitten others in the area, police said there were no reports of the same.

Police also said the dog in question has not yet been caught. PTI HMP HMP KH