School student dies after being hit by car driven by retired IPS officer in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 13 (PTI) A 14-year-old school student died after he was hit by a car allegedly driven by a retired IPS officer here on Tuesday, police said.

A police official at Neredmet police station said the class 9 student was standing on RK Puram flyover when the retired IPS officer who was driving in a "rash and negligent manner" hit the boy.

The car was going from Neredmet X road towards Thirumalgiri.

The boy died on the spot, police said, adding that his body was moved to a state-run hospital mortuary.

Further investigation is on. PTI VVK VVK ANE