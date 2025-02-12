School student kidnapped by youngsters in rented car, rescued

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 12 (PTI) A 10th standard student who was allegedly abducted from his home by a gang of youngsters in a car was rescued from a rubber plantation, police said on Wednesday.

The four accused, all aged below 30, were arrested and a car rented out by them to kidnap the boy was seized, they said.

The abduction of the 15-year-old-boy on Tuesday night put the police personnel in a tizzy.

Quoting the family members, police said the four-member gang came to their home in Mangalapuram and abducted the boy from there in a car by 7.45 pm.

On receiving information from the family, police launched a manhunt to trace the gang and the kidnapped boy.

"An investigation carried out based on the mobile phone numbers and tower locations helped to trace the gang later in the night. The boy was rescued safely," a police officer said on Wednesday.

He said the abducted boy knew the kidnappers, and some personal issues between them had led to this.

It was said that one of the accused didn't like a friendship between the boy and another girl, the officer said.

The accused would be produced before a local court soon, police added.