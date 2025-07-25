School students best road safety messengers: Senior highway police official

Thane, Jul 25 (PTI) Since students learn fast and influence their families to follow rules, they are the best road safety messengers, a senior highway police official has said.

Inaugurating a road safety initiative, named ‘Mission Suraksha’, on Thursday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Highway Police) Kumud Kadam said students are the best ambassadors for change.

“Through students, we aim to build a culture of safety at home and in society. Students are the best messengers of road safety. They learn fast and influence their families to follow rules,” Kadam said.

The initiative aims to drastically reduce road accidents and fatalities, the official said.