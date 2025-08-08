School students tie 'rakhis' to air warriors at IAF station in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Students from schools across Delhi and neighbouring cities tied 'rakhis' to various air warriors at an air force station here, in a joyous celebration ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival, IAF officials said on Friday.

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh also joined in the festivities.

The occasion sought to strengthen the bond between the armed forces personnel and the younger generation.

The Indian Air Force also shared some photos in a post on X.

"Young students from schools across Delhi NCR celebrated #RakshaBandhan at Air Force Station New Delhi, tying rakhis to Air Warriors & expressing heartfelt gratitude to the guardians of the nation," it said.

"Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, joined the celebrations, interacting warmly with the children. The event strengthened the bond between the Armed Forces & the younger generation," the IAF said.