School teacher and his wife killed, son injured as SUV rams into a tree in MP

Shahdol (MP), May 14 (PTI) A couple was killed and their son seriously injured when the SUV they were travelling in rammed into a tree in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident occurred near Mahadeva village under Beohari police station limits, some 100 km from the district headquarters, around 5 pm, an official said.

Beohari police station in-charge Mohan Padwar told PTI that Sudhir Ekka (40), a high school teacher, and his wife (35) were killed in this accident, while their 19-year-old son was injured, he said.

The couple's son was driving the SUV, he said.

The victims were trapped in the mangled remains of the vehicle and they were taken out using the cutter, the official added. PTI COR ADU NP