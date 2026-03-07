School teacher booked for slapping class 2 student in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Mar 7 (PTI) A case was registered against a school teacher here for allegedly slapping and hitting a class two boy for failing to answer a question related to mathematics subject, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at a private school in Doddnagamangala area of the city, they said.

The matter came to light after the student's parent approached Parappana Agrahar police station with a complaint against the female teacher on March 5.

In the complaint, the parent alleged that on March 2, between 1:30 pm and 2:00 pm, when the accused school teacher asked a question related to the mathematics subject, his son replied that he did not know the answer.

The teacher allegedly twisted the ears of the complainant’s son, slapped him on the face, and hit him on the shoulder with a wooden duster, besides abusing him using foul language, the FIR stated.

Due to this incident, the complainant’s son was allegedly distressed, it stated.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused teacher under sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a senior police officer said.

"The accused teacher was called for an inquiry. She apologised for her act to the parents and the matter was settled between them after assurance that she would not repeat it," he said.