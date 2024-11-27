School teacher dead, 3 others injured in road accident in Bihar's East Champaran

Motihari (Bihar), Nov 27 (PTI) A school teacher was killed and three others were injured when the autorickshaw they were traveling in collided head-on with an oil tanker near Madhubani Ghat in Bihar's East Champaran district on Wednesday morning, police said.

Advertisment

The deceased has been identified as Naresh Kumar, a senior teacher at a state-run school in Bhelwa, near the district headquarters of Motihari. The injured include two other teachers from government schools in Bhelwa, along with the autorickshaw driver, police added.

Mufassil police station SHO Manish Kumar said, "Naresh Kumar died on the spot, while the other three, including the two teachers, were injured. They have been admitted to a nearby hospital, and their condition is be stable." The police have registered a case, and investigations are ongoing. The driver of the oil tanker has been arrested, and the tanker has been seized. PTI PKD Talking to PTI on Wednesday, Manish Kumar, SHO of Mufassil police station said, "The incident took place near Madhubani Ghat locality when the autorickshaw, in which victims were travelling, collided head-on with an oil tanker in the morning. Soon after the incident, locals informed police.

While Naresh Kumar died on the spot, three others, including two teachers, sustained injuries. All injured have been admitted to the nearest hospital where their condition is reported to be stable". He did not reveal the names of the injured.

Advertisment

Local Police have registered a case and further investigating the matter, said the SHO adding the driver of the oil tanker has been arrested. "The oil tanker has been seized by the police", he said. PTI COR PKD -- MNB