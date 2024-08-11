School teacher hangs self in UP village

Banda (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) A 48-year-old school teacher allegedly hanged himself on Sunday at his house in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said.

Shivkumar Ahirwar was found hanging from a fan in his room in Alamkhor village in the Mataundh area, they added.

Ahirwar was posted as 'Shiksha Mitra' (adhoc teacher) in a government primary school in Alamkhor, the police said.

The victim's brother Rajendra said he was an alcoholic and was upset for the past few days on not being able to arrange money for purchasing liquor, they added.

