School teacher held for demanding sexual favours from student in J-K’s Doda

Jammu, Apr 20 (PTI) A school teacher was apprehended for allegedly alluring and demanding sexual favours from a minor student by threatening to fail her in the internal examination in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

The action against the teacher, posted at the Government Higher Secondary School Bhaderwah, was taken following registration of a complaint on April 16, a police spokesman said.

He said the complainant alleged that the accused sent messages to the student, seeking sexual favours for facilitating her admission in the medical stream in a Punjab college and claiming that he had already done so with some other girls as well.

He allegedly threatened the student not to disclose it to anyone, otherwise she would never pass the internal examination, the spokesman said.

A case under sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) 75 (sexual harassment) and 78 (stalking) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused at the Bhaderwah police station and he was taken into custody for further investigation, the spokesman said. PTI TAS TAS MNK MNK