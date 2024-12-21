School teacher held for 'molesting' minor girl in Jharkhand

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Dec 21 (PTI) A 40-year-old government school teacher has been arrested for allegedly molesting a girl student in Ramgarh district, police said on Saturday.

The parents of the 12-year-old lodged an FIR on Friday and the accused was arrested in the evening, they said.

According to the complaint, the incident happened at the government school under Bhadani Nagar police outpost on December 17 when the girl went to the washroom during the lunch break.

"The parents have alleged that the teacher molested the girl and made an attempt to rape her," SDPO (Patratu), Pawan Kumar, told PTI.

The matter came to the fore when the minor refused to go to school, he said.

Investigation is underway. PTI CORR SAN RBT