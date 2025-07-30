School teacher hit by bus in J-K's Kupwara, dies

Srinagar, Jul 30 (PTI) A school teacher was killed after being hit by a bus in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

The bus skidded off the road and crashed, resulting in injuries to 10 passengers inthe Behnipora area of Handwara, they said.

Irshad Ahmad Lone, a government school teacher, was walking on the road when he was hit by the bus. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, they said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the accident.

"I am deeply grieved by the tragic road accident in Handwara. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the family of Irshad Ahmed Lone, who lost his life. I pray for the early recovery of those injured in this accident," Sinha said. PTI MIJ RHL