School teacher in J&K dismissed for 'anti-national' activities

Srinagar, Mar 15 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday dismissed a government school teacher in Kulgam district for his alleged involvement in anti-national activities, an official said.

Advertisment

Manzoor Ahmed Laway, a resident of Manzgam in the Damhal Hanjipora area of the south Kashmir district, was dismissed under Article 311 of the Constitution, they said.

Article 311 of the Constitution provides for the dismissal of a person employed in civil capacities under the Union or a state.

The activities of the government employee had come to the notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, officials said.

Advertisment

They found him to be involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the state, such as involvement in terror-related activities, they added.

Laway is named in two FIRs registered at Damhal Hanjipora Police Station. He is accused of instigating a mob on July 9, 2016 -- a day after Hizbul Mujahideen militant commander Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter -- to cause damage and destruction to government property, the officials said.

They said, the mob marched towards Damhal Hanjipora Police Station and looted arms, ammunition and other government property. They also set the police station on fire, officials said.

Advertisment

In another incident on September 10, 2016, Laway along with his associates led an unruly mob which resorted to stone pelting on a joint party of police and security forces in which armed gunmen from amongst the mob fired indiscriminately upon the police party, they added.

"Laway as teacher had the responsibility to guide the students not to indulge in activities directed against the security of the state and when the subject is himself instrumental in fomenting secessionism among the student fraternity, then his role as a teacher does not serve the purpose for which he has been appointed to government service," the officials said.

They said the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards anti-national elements who have been taking advantage of being in Government service.

Prior to this, 56 government officials were dismissed by invoking the provisions of Article 311 of the Constitution. PTI SSB MIJ RHL