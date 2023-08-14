School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatch her mobile phone in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) A 24-year-old school teacher was injured after she fell off an auto-rickshaw when three people on a motorcycle snatched her mobile phone in south Delhi's Saket area, police said on Monday.

Police received information about the incident on Friday afternoon.

The teacher, a resident of Jawhar Park in Devli, was returning home from her school in an auto-rickshaw when the bike-borne men snatched her mobile phone near Khoka Market in Saket, a police officer said.

She fell from the auto and sustained injuries, the officer said.

A case has been registered in the matter and efforts are on to nab the accused. CCTV footage of the area is being checked, police said.

According to the woman, she boarded an auto-rickshaw around 2.10 pm from PVR Saket and the snatchers were two in number.

"Nobody helped me. The auto-rickshaw driver called my family and took me to a hospital," she said, adding that two men on a black motorcycle snatched her phone and she fell off the auto-rickshaw as she was trying to hold on to the device.

"They were not wearing helmets. I received a head injury, my nose got fractured and there is clotting below my eye," she added. PTI NIT IJT