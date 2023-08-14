Advertisment
School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

NewsDrum Desk
14 Aug 2023

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) A 24-year-old school teacher was injured after she fell off an auto-rickshaw when three people snatched her mobile phone in south Delhi's Saket area, police said on Monday.

Police received information about the incident on Friday afternoon.

The teacher, a resident of Jawhar Park in Devli, was returning home from her school on an auto-rickshaw when near Khoka Market in Saket three bike-borne men snatched her mobile phone, a police officer said.

She fell from the auto and sustained injuries, the officer said.

A case has been registered in the matter and efforts are on to nab the accused. CCTV footage of the area are being checked, police said. PTI NIT NSD NSD

