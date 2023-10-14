School teacher killed, 3 injured in road accident in Shimla

Shimla, Oct 14 (PTI) A school teacher was killed while three others were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Rohru subdivision on Friday evening, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in the Rohal area when the school staff was on its way back home and the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a gorge, they said.

Hans Raj (55), a Hindi teacher in Rohal government school and resident of Chidgaon, was declared dead by the doctors at a hospital, they said.

Those injured have been identified as another teacher Ravinder (41) who was driving the car, a water carrier Primila (41) and a local Bihari Lal (48). They are undergoing treatment, police said.

A case has been registered and investigations are on, said Rohru DSP Chaman Kumar, adding that a postmortem of the body is being conducted. PTI BPL NB NB