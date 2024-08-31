School teachers hold protest march in Kolkata against doctor's rape, murder

Kolkata, Aug 31 (PTI) Teachers of various schools held a protest march in Kolkata on Saturday, demanding exemplary punishment for those behind the rape and murder of the doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

They walked under the banner 'Teachers for RG Kar' from Sealdah station to Shyambazar, near which the state-run hospital is situated, shouting slogans such as "we want justice" and "justice for RG Kar".

Demanding that the accused be punished as soon as possible, the teachers said they want women's security at workplaces to be ensured.

They said that anyone found guilty of shielding the culprits should also be given exemplary punishment.

This was the second rally organised by teachers in protest against the rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor, whose body was found in the hospital on August 9. PTI AMR SOM