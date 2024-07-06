School van catches fire in Gwalior, villagers rescue students

Gwalior, July 6 (PTI) A school van caught fire at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Saturday morning but local people rescued the students in the nick of time, police said.

The incident took place at village Gohinda under Bhitarwar police station limits.

The van, running on LPG, was picking up students for school when it caught fire, said Bhitarwar police station in-charge Atul Solanki.

Sarpanch Sonu Dubey and some other villagers rescued six children who were inside, he said.

Fire brigade personnel later doused the fire.

Bhitarwar's Sub Divisional Magistrate D N Singh said the van was seized and further probe was on.

The administration was intensifying the action against the use of LPG cylinders in vehicles, he added.

A meeting of the owners and principals of schools in the area would be called to ensure that the Supreme Court's guidelines in this regard are fully complied with, Singh said. PTI COR ADU KRK