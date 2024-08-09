School van collides with divider in Lucknow, six students injured

Lucknow, Aug 9 (PTI) Six students were injured on Friday morning when their school van rammed into a divider on Shaheed Path here, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Tej Swaroop Singh said that around 7.30 am, the school van's tyre busted and it collided with a divider near a prominent mall in the Sushant Golf City Police Station area, resulting in serious injuries to two students.

"There were 12 students in the van and six of them got injured, of which four were sent to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, while two were sent to a private hospital," said Singh.

A nine-year-old girl admitted to the private hospital is in critical condition and is undergoing treatment in the ICU. The rest of the students sustained minor injuries, he added.

The van's driver has been detained, and a case was registered against him, said DCP. PTI NAV SHB SKY SKY