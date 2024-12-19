School van driver arrested for ‘molesting’ minor boy in Ranchi

Ranchi, Dec 19 (PTI) A 22-year-old driver of a school van was arrested for allegedly molesting a four-year-old boy here, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The incident took place in BIT Outpost area on December 16, but his parents lodged an FIR on December 18 after the child narrated the episode, a police officer said.

The accused, who was hired temporarily by the school after its regular driver went on leave, was arrested on Wednesday and sent to jail on Thursday, he said.

Investigation is underway. PTI SAN RBT