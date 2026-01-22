School van driver arrested for sexually abusing minor girl in Badlapur

Thane, Jan 22 (PTI) A school van driver was arrested on Thursday in Badlapur in Thane district for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl he was ferrying in his vehicle, a police official said.

The incident took place between 1:30pm and 2:00pm, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ambernath) Sailesh Kale told PTI.

"While ferrying the school girl in the van, the 35-year-old driver touched her inappropriately. After receiving a complaint, Badlapur West police station registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the driver," the ACP said.

The van is a private one which ferries students on contract, another official said, adding a probe had begun to check if the school is authorised.

The incident has reminded all of the Badlapur school sexual assault case of August 2024, which made national headlines, a parent said.

Despite that incident, the situation has not improved, the parent said while accusing the Block Education Officer and Regional Transport Office of failing to do their duty.

A delegation of parents will be meeting the BEO on Friday, she added.

In August 2024, two girls of a school in Badlapur were sexually assaulted by an attendant, triggering massive protests in the area. A month later, the accused was shot dead in an "encounter" while being taken from jail to a site as part of a probe into a case against him.