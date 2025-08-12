School van driver gets 5-year jail term for raping minor girl

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) A Delhi court has sentenced a man, who worked a school van driver, to rigorous imprisonment of five years for raping a 10-year-old girl in 2015.

Additional sessions judge Rohit Gulia was hearing the arguments on sentencing against the man, who was convicted under Sections 10 (aggravated sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the POCSO Act and under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) under IPC.

Special public prosecutor Chander Jeet Yadav said the convict did not deserve leniency due to the heinous nature of the crime, which saw him sexually assault and harass the minor besides threatening her.

The July 19 order noted the convict showed obscene videos to the survivor on his cell phone and touched her with sexual intent.

The court directed a Rs 2.5 lakh compensation to the survivor after observing the physical and emotional trauma she had endured due to the crime. PTI MNR MNR AMK AMK