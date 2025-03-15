School van driver held for raping 15-year-old girl in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Mar 15 (PTI) A school van driver has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint, the police on Thursday registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for the assault that occurred in Panvel on March 3, an official said.

According to the police, the girl was on her way to college when the accused, who lived in her neighbourhood, lured her into his school van.

The official said the accused allegedly drove the girl to a secluded spot in Chinchwali Shivara, where he raped her.

He said the victim informed her parents about the assault on Thursday, following which the police nabbed the accused.

The man has been sent to police custody until March 18, the official added. PTI COR ARU