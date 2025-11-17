School van driver molests three girl students in Mumbai; held

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) A 48-year-old school van driver has been arrested for allegedly molesting three girl students in the eastern suburbs here, police said on Monday.

The police on Saturday apprehended the accused in connection with the offence that occurred in the Santacruz area last week, an official said.

The accused, who drove a private van transporting children to different schools, molested three students, aged around 11 years, he said.

The girls had initially not revealed anything to anyone out of fear, but one of them confided in her mother, who inquired with other students, following which a complaint was lodged, he said.

A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), the official said.

The case has been transferred to the Juhu police for further probe, he added. PTI ZA ARU