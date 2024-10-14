School van driver shot dead by unidentified persons in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Oct 14 (PTI) A 25-year-old school van driver was shot dead by unidentified persons in Kitadih area here, a police officer said on Monday.

The victim identified as Rohit Kumar Singh was sleeping in front of his house under the Bagbera police station area when the assailants shot him dead from point-blank range, he said.

One person was detained for interrogation in this regard, the police officer said.

Though a police investigation was underway in this regard, the relatives of the victim claimed that Singh had tried to mitigate two quarrelling youths in the area a few days ago.

One of the youths had allegedly threatened him with dire consequences.

The police were investigating the case from all possible angles, the officer said.

The victim's family members found him in a pool of blood this morning and rushed him to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police were examining the CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused, the officer added.

In another incident, a 21-year-old man was stabbed to death by an unidentified group of youths following an altercation over a minor collision of a motorcycle in the Bistupur area in the early hours of Sunday.

The victim Devraj Pillai along with four friends were returning home around 3.45 am on Sunday after visiting Durga puja pandals overnight when his motorcycle dashed the bike of the opponent group, which led to an altercation and stabbing, police said.

Police said the accused were being identified from CCTV cameras installed in the area. PTI BS RG