School van overturns in Erode, 10 students injured

Erode (Tamil Nadu) Dec 2 (PTI) Ten students from a private matriculation school were injured on Monday morning when their school van overturned and plunged into a sugarcane field near Ammapettai village in this district, police said.

The incident occurred on the Ammapettai-Guruvareddiyur Road near a veterinary hospital at Umareddiyur.

The van driver, Gunasekaran (38), reportedly lost control while negotiating a narrow turn, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and capsize into a nearby sugarcane field, police said.

Hearing about the accident, anxious parents rushed to the site on two-wheelers and transported their injured children to the Ammapettai Primary Health Centre. After receiving first aid, the students were taken to a private hospital in Anthiyur for further treatment, police added.

The Ammapettai police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident. PTI COR SSK KH