School van overturns in UP, 10 children injured

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 20 (PTI) At least 10 children were injured, three of them seriously, when a school van overturned after colliding with a car near Kharad village here on Friday, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) SP Upadhyay told PTI that the incident took place when the van of Star International School, carrying 18 children from different villages, was on way to the school in Phugana.

The injured children have been taken to a private hospital in neighbouring Shamli district.

The CO said the condition of three children identified as Ayush (15), Priyanshu (14) and Aryan (12) is serious.

The van has been seized, and its driver Kapil Kumar has been arrested.