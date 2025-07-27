School watchman held for alleged sexual abuse of two boys: Police

Palghar, July 27 (PTI) A 53-year-old security guard at a school in Virar in Palghar district of Maharashtra was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two male students, police said on Sunday.

An official said the alleged incidents occurred between June 15 and June 20.

"After receiving the complaint from the manager of the school, we have registered an FIR against the watchman, Raymond Wilson Dias, under section 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 5,8, and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," the Arnala police station official said.

The victims, aged 17 and 15, are students of the same school.

Sections 4 and 8 pertain to penetrative sexual assault.

"The alleged incidents occurred in the canteen of the school," Arnala Police stated.

The accused was arrested on Saturday evening, and the investigation is underway, police said.

In August 2024, a male sweeper at a school in Badlapur in neighbouring Thane district allegedly sexually abused two four-year-old girls, causing a huge outrage and massive protests.

The accused was killed in the 'retaliatory firing' by police after he allegedly snatched the gun from a policeman in a police vehicle. PTI COR NSK