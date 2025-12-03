Schoolboy critically injured in Kolkata road accident

Kolkata, Dec 3 (PTI) A 12-year-old schoolboy was critically injured on Wednesday, after a speeding lorry hit the motorcycle he was riding pillion with his father near Manicktala in the city, police said.

The accident occurred around 6.30 am at the Bengal Chemical crossing on Maniktala Main Road.

The lorry struck the motorcycle from behind, causing both the riders to fall on the road, a police officer said.

The boy has been identified as Srijan Dutta, a student of Bidhannagar Municipal School.

The driver has been arrested and the vehicle impounded, he said.

The minor is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the officer said, adding, the boy's father escaped with minor injuries. PTI BSM RBT