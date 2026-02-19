Schoolboy dead, several injured in Meghalaya road accident

Nongpoh, Feb 19 (PTI) A schoolboy was killed and several others injured after a clinker-laden truck rammed into a school bus near Byrnihat in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district on Thursday morning, police said.

The accident occurred around 8 am at 17th Mile when a bus of Mount Zion Academy was waiting to pick up students. At the same time, a Guwahati-bound truck hit the bus from behind, they said.

Around 20 students were on board the bus at the time of the collision.

Police said seven children suffered serious injuries and were referred to hospitals in Guwahati for treatment, while those with minor injuries were taken to the Byrnihat Primary Health Centre.

One of the injured students, identified as Maxwell Lyngdoh, succumbed to injuries at Arhi Hospital, a police officer said.

The truck driver and his helper fled the scene after the accident, he said.

A manhunt is underway to trace them, police added. PTI JOP RBT