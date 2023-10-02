Schoolboy drowns in pond in Bhubaneswar's Baramunda

Bhubaneswar, Oct 2 (PTI) A class 8 student drowned in a pond in Bhubaneswar's Baramunda area on Monday, police said.

The boy was identified as Om Prakash Pradhan, a student of Baramunda Municipal Corporation High School. He lived in an orphanage, they said.

Bunking classes, Prakash along with his three friends went to the pond near Nilakantheswar Temple for a bath, during which he drowned.

The boy was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, police said, adding that an investigation was underway. PTI BBM BBM SOM