Schoolboy kidnapped in Dombivli, rescued within four hours

Thane, Mar 28 (PTI) Dombivli police in the district on Friday rescued the 7-year-old son of a builder within hours after he was kidnapped, and nabbed four persons, an official said.

Rickshaw driver Viren Patil (25) who regularly ferried the boy to school allegedly kidnapped him with the help of his accomplices around 7.30 in the morning, said deputy commissioner of police Atul Zende.

The kidnappers then called the boy's mother and demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore for his release, but she immediately contacted Manpada police, he said.

Police formed multiple teams to trace the child and the kidnappers. Suspecting Viren Patil's involvement, the police tracked him down. He was nabbed in Shahpur area of the district, and the boy was rescued.

Besides Patil, three others including two minors were taken into custody. Further investigation was underway, the DCP said. PTI COR KRK