Schoolboy killed after bus hits bicycle in North Kolkata

Kolkata, Nov 28 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy cycling to school was killed after being hit by a speeding private bus in the city's Kashipur area on Friday morning, triggering tension and anger among residents, police said.

The victim was identified as Aranya Chakraborty, a class 9 student of Kashipur Kendriya Vidyalaya and a resident of Baranagar, he said.

"The incident occurred around 10.45 am at CIT More when a speeding bus lost control and rammed into the boy's bicycle on BT Road," the officer said.

The impact threw the student onto the road, where he was crushed under the bus's front left wheel, he said.

Residents rushed to his aid and took him to a nearby nursing home, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police initiated an investigation into the accident. PTI SCH MNB