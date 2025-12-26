Schoolboy run over by car in UP's Kushinagar

Kushinagar (UP), Dec 26 (PTI) A six-year-old schoolboy died after being run over by a car while crossing the road in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district on Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place around 3 pm near Laxmiganj market under the Ramkola police station area.

The child suffered critical injuries when a speeding car hit him as he was crossing the road after getting down from the school vehicle, they said.

With the help of local residents, the injured boy was first taken to the Ramkola Community Health Centre, from where he was referred to Kushinagar Medical College due to his critical condition. He succumbed to injuries during treatment, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ansh Kumar (6), a UKG student of Modern Education Academy at Chandarpur Gobarhi. He was the only son of Yogendra Kumar, a resident of Chikhuri Tola in Lala Chhapra village.

The police said Ansh had arrived near his village in the Laxmiganj area along with his mother in the school vehicle. While his mother was still getting down, the child stepped off first and attempted to cross the road when a car coming at high speed from the Laxmiganj side hit him.

Police said the car driver fled the spot with the vehicle after the accident. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and efforts are on to identify and trace the errant driver. PTI COR KIS NB NB