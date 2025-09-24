Schoolchildren injured after bus rams into roadside wall in Kerala capital

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 24 (PTI) Three children suffered minor injuries on Wednesday morning when their school bus rammed into a wall here due to some mechanical problem, police said.

The incident occurred near Vizhinjam at around 8.30 am, police said.

There were around 50 children in the bus of a private school and 20 of them were taken for treatment, as many of them were scared and shocked by the accident, an officer of Vizhinjam police station said.

Only three of them had minor injuries and are currently undergoing treatment, while the rest were discharged, he said.

The officer said that according to the driver, due to some mechanical issue, the vehicle was going towards the left and he could not control it, leading it to ram into a wall on the roadside.

"We will inspect the vehicle and if any issues are found, a case will be registered," the officer added. PTI HMP HMP KH