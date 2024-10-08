Schoolgirl crushed to death by bus in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl was crushed to death by an electric DTC bus in north Delhi's Subji Mandi area on Tuesday afternoon while she was returning from her school, police said.

An angry mob vandalised the bus soon after the incident and demanded strict action against the bus driver, they said.

The incident took place at Malkaganj Main Raod when Komal was returning home from her school. The bus was going from Anand Parbat to Anand Vihar ISBT and some passengers were inside.

Some passersby rushed the girl to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead, a police officer said.

The bus driver, Sher Singh (40), was caught from the spot by the people and handed over to the police.

Several videos surfacing on social media purportedly showed angry mob vandalising the bus and breaking the CCTV camera installed inside the vehicle.

The police said a case under relevant section has been registered and Singh has been arrested. Further investigations are underway. PTI ALK NB NB