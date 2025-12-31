Schoolgirl dies by suicide in Beed district

Beed, Dec 31 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl studying in Class 9 allegedly died by suicide at her home in Maharashtra’s Beed district, police have said.

The reason behind the suicide of the teenager in Tambwa village of Kaij tehsil on December 28 is yet to be ascertained, an official said on Tuesday.

Tanuja Govind Chate was alone when she reportedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan on the first floor of her two-storey house.

Police carried out a ‘panchnama’ and sent the body to the sub-district hospital in Kaij for post-mortem, the official said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI COR NR