Schoolgirl 'gang-raped' in Odisha; relative arrested, 4 others detained

Kendrapara (Odisha), Aug 12 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five people, including one of her close relatives, at a village in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, police said on Tuesday.

The police have arrested the 29-year-old relative, the husband of the class 10 student's paternal aunt, under various sections of the BNS and POCSO Act.

He was remanded to judicial custody after a local court rejected his bail application, the police said adding that four other accused were detained.

The accused persons were also accused of video recording the rape, police said.

The teenage girl lodged a complaint with the Rajnagar Police Station on Monday.

She alleged that the relative visited their residence on Raksha Bandhan on August 9, and took her to a deserted place where she was gang-raped, the police said quoting the FIR.

The relative of the minor had told her they would visit a temple in a nearby village, but had taken her to a place where four others were waiting, according to the FIR.

"It seemed that the crime was pre-planned and the relative of the girl was the main accused," a police officer said.

The accused threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to her family.

“The police have interrogated all the five people and arrested the close relative after getting prima facie evidence against him. The statement of the rape survivor will be recorded on Wednesday in the presence of a magistrate,” the officer said.

A BJD delegation led by local MLA Dhruba Charan Sahoo visited the rape survivor's house.

"The home department is held by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi himself, still there is no improvement in the rising crimes against women in the state," he said.