Schoolgirl killed, 2 injured as speeding e-rickshaw overturns in Delhi's Paharganj

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) A 16-year-old schoolgirl was killed and two others injured after an e-rickshaw overturned allegedly due to rash driving in central Delhi's Paharganj area, police said on Tuesday.

Earlier, police had stated that three people had been injured.

E-rickshaw driver Dilip, 46, a local, was caught by passersby and handed over to the police.

He was ferrying one man and two schoolgirls.

According to police, the accident occurred on Monday at around 7.30 am in front of Paharganj Police Station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan in a statement said the driver allegedly ignored a red signal and sped through a crossing before toppling. "One of the girls suffered a severe head injury and was declared brought dead at the hospital. The other girl, a minor, sustained injuries, while the male passenger, identified as Mohammad Jahid, suffered a leg injury," the officer said.

Jahid, in a statement to police, said he had boarded the e-rickshaw with the two schoolgirls and the incident took place at Paharganj Chowk. The e-rickshaw was seized, and the case was referred to the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) for strict legal action, the DCP said. The girl's body awaits post-mortem, while the two injured are undergoing treatment, police said. PTI BM VN VN